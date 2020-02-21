Harvard 61, Princeton 60

PRINCETON (11-11)

Evbuomwan 3-8 0-2 6, Aririguzoh 2-7 7-10 11, Friberg 4-9 0-0 11, Llewellyn 8-19 3-4 22, Wright 2-9 1-1 5, Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Desrosiers 1-4 0-0 2, Langborg 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-61 11-17 60.

HARVARD (17-7)

Baker 4-6 0-0 10, Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Bassey 3-6 0-2 7, Juzang 5-7 0-0 11, Kirkwood 5-10 0-4 11, Forbes 4-6 3-6 11, Djuricic 0-2 0-0 0, Haskett 2-6 0-0 4, Ledlum 1-4 1-1 3, Tretout 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 4-13 61.

Halftime_Princeton 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 7-25 (Friberg 3-8, Llewellyn 3-8, Langborg 1-2, Desrosiers 0-2, Morales 0-2, Wright 0-3), Harvard 5-14 (Baker 2-3, Bassey 1-2, Kirkwood 1-2, Juzang 1-3, Haskett 0-2, Ledlum 0-2). Rebounds_Princeton 33 (Llewellyn 8), Harvard 33 (Forbes 7). Assists_Princeton 7 (Aririguzoh 3), Harvard 9 (Juzang 3). Total Fouls_Princeton 15, Harvard 14. A_1,636 (2,195).

