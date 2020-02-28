Listen Live Sports

Harvard 77, Columbia 69

February 28, 2020 9:34 pm
 
HARVARD (19-7)

Baker 1-5 1-2 3, Lewis 2-3 6-6 10, Bassey 4-7 3-3 12, Juzang 0-4 0-0 0, Kirkwood 3-8 0-0 6, Ledlum 5-13 5-6 15, Haskett 8-10 0-2 19, Forbes 2-3 2-2 6, Djuricic 2-4 0-0 6, Tretout 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 17-21 77.

COLUMBIA (6-21)

Brumant 1-5 2-2 5, Nweke 5-8 3-3 13, Bibbs 1-6 0-0 2, Killingsworth 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 13-25 6-7 34, Turner 3-7 0-0 6, Forrest 1-6 0-0 2, Smoyer 1-3 0-0 2, Bolster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 11-12 69.

Halftime_Harvard 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 6-21 (Haskett 3-4, Djuricic 2-4, Bassey 1-2, Baker 0-2, Juzang 0-3, Kirkwood 0-3, Ledlum 0-3), Columbia 4-21 (Smith 2-8, Killingsworth 1-2, Brumant 1-3, Bolster 0-1, Bibbs 0-2, Turner 0-2, Forrest 0-3). Rebounds_Harvard 39 (Bassey 11), Columbia 25 (Nweke 8). Assists_Harvard 11 (Kirkwood 3), Columbia 8 (Smith 3). Total Fouls_Harvard 12, Columbia 19. A_2,307 (2,500).

