Harvard 77, Columbia 73, 2OT

February 15, 2020 9:34 pm
 
COLUMBIA (6-18)

Brumant 1-7 1-2 3, Nweke 5-8 1-1 11, Bibbs 2-4 1-3 5, Killingsworth 1-6 2-2 5, Smith 17-37 1-1 38, Forrest 3-11 0-0 6, Onuama 0-1 0-0 0, Smoyer 0-3 5-6 5, Bolster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-77 11-15 73.

HARVARD (16-7)

Baker 3-8 0-0 7, Lewis 7-10 2-4 16, Bassey 2-4 2-4 7, Juzang 3-14 2-2 10, Kirkwood 8-20 4-8 22, Djuricic 2-5 0-1 4, Haskett 2-4 2-2 7, Ledlum 1-7 1-2 4, Forbes 0-0 0-0 0, Tretout 0-1 0-0 0, Sakota 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-75 13-23 77.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 4-23 (Smith 3-10, Killingsworth 1-6, Bibbs 0-1, Brumant 0-3, Forrest 0-3), Harvard 8-43 (Kirkwood 2-11, Juzang 2-13, Bassey 1-3, Haskett 1-3, Baker 1-4, Ledlum 1-4, Tretout 0-1, Djuricic 0-2, Sakota 0-2). Rebounds_Columbia 34 (Nweke 7), Harvard 51 (Lewis 11). Assists_Columbia 6 (Smith 4), Harvard 11 (Juzang 5). Total Fouls_Columbia 22, Harvard 17.

