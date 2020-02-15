Listen Live Sports

Harvard looks for home win vs Columbia

February 15, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Columbia (6-17, 1-6) vs. Harvard (15-7, 4-3)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its fourth straight win over Columbia at Lavietes Pavilion. The last victory for the Lions at Harvard was a 55-54 win on Jan. 30, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Harvard has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Lewis, Noah Kirkwood, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Crimson points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mike Smith has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. Smith has accounted for 30 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Columbia is 0-13 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Harvard is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points.

BEHIND THE ARC: Columbia’s Killingsworth has attempted 120 3-pointers and connected on 34.2 percent of them, and is 5 for 19 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.8 percent. The Crimson have averaged 10 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

