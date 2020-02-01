Harvard, Princeton meet in conference play

Harvard (13-5, 2-1) vs. Princeton (8-8, 3-0)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays host to Harvard in an Ivy League matchup. Both teams last played this past Friday. Princeton beat Dartmouth by 22 points at home, while Harvard fell 75-72 in overtime at Penn.

SUPER SENIORS: Harvard has relied heavily on its seniors. Chris Lewis, Noah Kirkwood, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 48 percent of all Crimson points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tigers have allowed only 55.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 76.7 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.ACCURATE ARIRIGUZOH: Across 16 appearances this season, Princeton’s Richmond Aririguzoh has shot 62.2 percent.

STREAK SCORING: Princeton has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71.8 points while giving up 51.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Crimson. Princeton has 45 assists on 86 field goals (52.3 percent) across its past three outings while Harvard has assists on 30 of 76 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard has attempted more free throws per game than any other Ivy League team. The Crimson have averaged 19.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.