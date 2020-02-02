Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 75

CS NORTHRIDGE (9-15)

Diane 9-20 3-5 23, Gomez 3-8 6-6 13, Brown 3-7 2-2 8, Harkless 7-12 2-2 16, Ndumanya 4-4 0-0 8, Harrick 2-2 1-2 5, Pearre 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 14-17 75.

HAWAII (14-6)

Buggs 3-11 0-0 8, Stansberry 8-19 1-1 22, Webster 5-9 5-6 17, Raimo 9-11 2-3 20, Hemsley 2-6 0-0 5, Carper 3-4 0-0 6, Hulland 0-2 0-0 0, Colina 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 8-10 78.

Halftime_CS Northridge 41-32. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 3-7 (Diane 2-3, Gomez 1-2, Brown 0-2), Hawaii 10-28 (Stansberry 5-12, Buggs 2-6, Webster 2-6, Hemsley 1-3, Hulland 0-1). Rebounds_CS Northridge 31 (Diane 11), Hawaii 22 (Webster, Raimo, Carper 4). Assists_CS Northridge 11 (Harkless 4), Hawaii 20 (Buggs 10). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 13, Hawaii 16. A_6,553 (10,300).

