Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 75

February 2, 2020 3:09 am
 
< a min read
      

CS NORTHRIDGE (9-15)

Diane 9-20 3-5 23, Gomez 3-8 6-6 13, Brown 3-7 2-2 8, Harkless 7-12 2-2 16, Ndumanya 4-4 0-0 8, Harrick 2-2 1-2 5, Pearre 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 14-17 75.

HAWAII (14-6)

Buggs 3-11 0-0 8, Stansberry 8-19 1-1 22, Webster 5-9 5-6 17, Raimo 9-11 2-3 20, Hemsley 2-6 0-0 5, Carper 3-4 0-0 6, Hulland 0-2 0-0 0, Colina 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 8-10 78.

Halftime_CS Northridge 41-32. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 3-7 (Diane 2-3, Gomez 1-2, Brown 0-2), Hawaii 10-28 (Stansberry 5-12, Buggs 2-6, Webster 2-6, Hemsley 1-3, Hulland 0-1). Rebounds_CS Northridge 31 (Diane 11), Hawaii 22 (Webster, Raimo, Carper 4). Assists_CS Northridge 11 (Harkless 4), Hawaii 20 (Buggs 10). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 13, Hawaii 16. A_6,553 (10,300).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy