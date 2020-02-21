Hawaii seeks revenge on Long Beach St.

Hawaii (15-10, 6-5) vs. Long Beach State (9-18, 4-7)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii seeks revenge on Long Beach State after dropping the first matchup in Honolulu. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 12, when the Beach shot 39.2 percent from the field while holding Hawaii to just 33.3 percent en route to the one-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: This will be a California homecoming for Hawaii junior Drew Buggs, who has averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season. The senior duo of Eddie Stansberry and Zigmars Raimo have helped lead the team with Buggs, as Stansberry has averaged 15.8 points while Raimo has put up 9.1 points and seven rebounds per game. The Beach have been led by sophomores Chance Hunter and Michael Carter III, who are putting up 14.3 and 12.2 per game, respectively.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Beach have allowed just 72 points per game to Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.EXCELLENT EDDIE: Stansberry has connected on 35.4 percent of the 206 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Long Beach State is 0-17 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 9-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

WINNING WHEN: The Beach are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 2-18 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Rainbow Warriors are 7-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 8-10 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is ranked first in the Big West with an average of 71.5 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

