HBU looks to end streak vs McNeese St.

McNeese State (13-15, 8-9) vs. Houston Baptist (3-23, 3-14)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State looks to extend Houston Baptist’s conference losing streak to seven games. Houston Baptist’s last Southland win came against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 79-76 on Feb. 5. McNeese State won easily 104-82 over Southeastern Louisiana in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Houston Baptist’s Ian DuBose has averaged 19.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 14.9 points. For the Cowboys, Sha’markus Kennedy has averaged 18.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while A.J. Lawson has put up 15.1 points and 4.2 assists.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 32.3 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Houston Baptist’s Gates has attempted 207 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 12 of 33 over his past five games.

COLD SPELLS: McNeese State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66.7 points and allowing 72.7 points during those contests. Houston Baptist has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 89.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 80.5 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 12th among Division I teams. The Houston Baptist defense has allowed 94.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 314th overall).

