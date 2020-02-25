HBU looks to end streak vs Nicholls St.

Nicholls State (18-10, 12-5) vs. Houston Baptist (3-22, 3-13)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks to extend Houston Baptist’s conference losing streak to six games. Houston Baptist’s last Southland win came against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 79-76 on Feb. 5. Nicholls State fell 84-65 at Central Arkansas in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Warith Alatishe, Dexter McClanahan, Andre Jones and Elvis Harvey Jr. have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Colonels points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DUBOSE: Ian DuBose has connected on 31.4 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Colonels are 6-10 when scoring any fewer than 75.

BEHIND THE ARC: Houston Baptist’s Jalon Gates has attempted 198 3-pointers and connected on 37.9 percent of them, and is 6 of 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels fifth among Division I teams. The Houston Baptist offense has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Huskies 326th, nationally).

