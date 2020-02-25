Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

HBU looks to end streak vs Nicholls St.

February 25, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Nicholls State (18-10, 12-5) vs. Houston Baptist (3-22, 3-13)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks to extend Houston Baptist’s conference losing streak to six games. Houston Baptist’s last Southland win came against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 79-76 on Feb. 5. Nicholls State fell 84-65 at Central Arkansas in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Warith Alatishe, Dexter McClanahan, Andre Jones and Elvis Harvey Jr. have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Colonels points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DUBOSE: Ian DuBose has connected on 31.4 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Colonels are 6-10 when scoring any fewer than 75.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

BEHIND THE ARC: Houston Baptist’s Jalon Gates has attempted 198 3-pointers and connected on 37.9 percent of them, and is 6 of 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels fifth among Division I teams. The Houston Baptist offense has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Huskies 326th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound