Held scores 26 and No. 13 DePaul women roll, 97-65

February 16, 2020 5:29 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Lexi Held scored 26 points and No. 13 DePaul rolled past Xavier 97-65 on Sunday.

Held was only 1 of 7 from 3-point range but 6 of 7 otherwise and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Blue Demons (24-3, 14-1 Big East), who have won five straight.

Donya Morris added 15 points and six assists, Chante Stonewall also scored 15 points with Deja Church adding 13 and Dee Bekelja 11. Kelly Campbell — like fellow senior Stonewall, playing her final game at McGrath-Phillips Arena — had eight assists to go with nine points.

A’riana Gray led the Musketeers (2-23, 1-13) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Carrie Gross added a career-high 17 points and Morgan Sharps had 13.

Xavier outshot DePaul overall but made only 3 of 15 3-point attempts and 10 of 14 free throws to DePaul’s 26 of 29. The Musketeers also gave up 26 points off 26 turnovers.

The Blue Demons led by five at halftime but had a 12-2 run to open the third quarter and a 12-3 charge to close it for a 17-point lead before outscoring the Musketeers 24-9 in the fourth.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

