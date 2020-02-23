Listen Live Sports

Herasme, Jones lift Marist past Niagara 76-54

February 23, 2020 4:44 pm
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones scored 18 points apiece as Marist easily defeated Niagara 76-54 on Sunday.

Braden Bell added 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the Red Foxes (7-18, 6-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who posted their largest margin of victory this season.

Jones was 8-of-9 shooting to reach his career high as Marist hit 10 3-pointers and shot 55% (29 of 53) for the game). Herasme hit five 3-pointers. The Red Foxes had a season-high 22 assists and just seven turnovers.

Marcus Hammond had 22 points for the Purple Eagles (9-18, 7-9).

Marist defeated Niagara 67-48 on Jan. 31. Marist plays Manhattan on the road on Wednesday. Niagara matches up against St. Peter’s at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

