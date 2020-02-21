Listen Live Sports

Hill-Mais scores 23 to carry Oakland past Milwaukee 75-68

February 21, 2020 11:23 pm
 
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Hill-Mais had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Oakland defeated Milwaukee 75-68 on Friday night.

Rashad Williams had 16 points for Oakland (11-17, 6-9 Horizon League). Daniel Oladapo added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Tray Maddox Jr. had 11 points.

Darius Roy had 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (12-15, 7-8). DeAndre Abram added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Josh Thomas had 14 points.

Te’Jon Lucas, the Panthers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16 points per game, made only 1 of 6 shots from the floor and finished with three points.

The Golden Grizzlies leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Milwaukee defeated Oakland 73-68 on Jan. 18. Oakland plays Green Bay at home on Sunday. Milwaukee takes on Detroit on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

