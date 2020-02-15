Listen Live Sports

Hill-Mais sparks Oakland to 72-64 win over Youngstown State

February 15, 2020 6:24 pm
 
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Hill-Mais had 20 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season and Oakland beat Youngstown State 72-64 on Saturday.

Hill-Mais sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Golden Grizzlies (10-17, 5-9 Horizon League), and he added five assists and three blocked shots. Rashad Williams hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Kevin Kangu hit three 3-pointers and scored 14. Tray Maddox Jr. pitched in with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Devin Morgan buried 6 of 11 from beyond the arc and scored 20 to pace the Penguins (15-12, 8-6). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points and four assists off the bench. Naz Bohannon had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

Oakland shot 48% from the floor and 45.5% from distance (10 of 22), but the Golden Grizzlies made just 10 of 18 free throws. Youngstown State shot 37% overall and from the 3-point line (11 of 30). The Penguins made 1 of 3 foul shots.

The Golden Grizzlies evened the season series against the Penguins with the win. Youngstown State defeated Oakland 61-60 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

