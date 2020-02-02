Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

February 2, 2020 11:10 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 10 5 0 20 54 32 16 7 0
UMass 9 6 2 20 47 35 16 9 2
Boston U. 7 4 5 19 52 41 10 8 6
UMass Lowell 7 4 4 18 38 38 13 7 5
Providence 8 6 2 18 59 44 14 7 5
UConn 8 7 2 18 51 59 11 12 4
Maine 8 7 2 18 40 47 14 9 4
Northeastern 8 6 1 17 51 42 14 7 2
New Hampshire 7 8 1 15 36 48 13 11 2
Merrimack 4 10 3 11 45 55 6 18 3
Vermont 0 13 2 2 29 61 3 18 4
Friday’s Games

Boston College 3, UMass 0

UConn 7, New Hampshire 4

Northeastern 4, Providence 3

Boston U. 4, Vermont 2

Maine 6, Merrimack 2

Saturday’s Games

UConn 7, New Hampshire 4

Maine 3, Merrimack 2

RPI 1, Vermont 0

Monday’s Games

Boston College vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 8 p.m.

Harvard vs. Northeastern at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

UMass Lowell at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

