Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|10
|5
|0
|20
|54
|32
|16
|7
|1
|UMass
|9
|6
|2
|20
|47
|35
|16
|9
|2
|Boston U.
|7
|4
|5
|19
|52
|41
|10
|8
|7
|UMass Lowell
|7
|4
|4
|18
|38
|38
|13
|7
|5
|Providence
|8
|6
|2
|18
|59
|44
|14
|7
|5
|UConn
|8
|7
|2
|18
|51
|59
|11
|12
|4
|Maine
|8
|7
|2
|18
|40
|47
|14
|9
|4
|Northeastern
|8
|6
|1
|17
|51
|42
|15
|7
|2
|New Hampshire
|7
|8
|1
|15
|36
|48
|13
|11
|2
|Merrimack
|4
|10
|3
|11
|45
|55
|6
|18
|3
|Vermont
|0
|13
|2
|2
|29
|61
|3
|18
|4
|Friday’s Games
UMass Lowell at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boston College vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
UConn at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston College, 4:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 7 p.m.
UConn at Maine, 7 p.m.
Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Northeastern, 8 p.m.
