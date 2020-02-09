Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

February 9, 2020 11:22 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 11 6 2 24 55 37 18 9 2
UMass Lowell 9 4 4 22 45 43 15 7 5
Boston College 10 6 0 20 56 35 16 8 1
Maine 9 7 2 20 44 49 15 9 4
Boston U. 7 5 5 19 53 46 10 9 7
New Hampshire 9 8 1 19 44 52 15 11 2
UConn 8 7 2 18 51 59 11 12 4
Providence 8 8 2 18 61 52 14 9 5
Northeastern 8 7 1 17 53 46 15 8 2
Merrimack 5 11 3 13 53 60 7 19 3
Vermont 0 15 2 2 33 69 3 20 4
Friday’s Games

UMass Lowell 3, Boston College 2

UMass 3, Providence 1

New Hampshire 6, Vermont 3

Maine 4, Northeastern 2

Advertisement

Merrimack 5, Boston U. 1

Saturday’s Games

UMass Lowell 4, Merrimack 3

New Hampshire 2, Vermont 1

UMass 5, Providence 1

Monday’s Games

Boston College vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Boston College at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

UConn at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Merrimack at Boston College, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 7 p.m.

UConn at Maine, 7 p.m.

Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Northeastern, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority