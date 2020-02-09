Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|11
|6
|2
|24
|55
|37
|18
|9
|2
|UMass Lowell
|9
|4
|4
|22
|45
|43
|15
|7
|5
|Boston College
|10
|6
|0
|20
|56
|35
|16
|8
|1
|Maine
|9
|7
|2
|20
|44
|49
|15
|9
|4
|Boston U.
|7
|5
|5
|19
|53
|46
|10
|9
|7
|New Hampshire
|9
|8
|1
|19
|44
|52
|15
|11
|2
|UConn
|8
|7
|2
|18
|51
|59
|11
|12
|4
|Providence
|8
|8
|2
|18
|61
|52
|14
|9
|5
|Northeastern
|8
|7
|1
|17
|53
|46
|15
|8
|2
|Merrimack
|5
|11
|3
|13
|53
|60
|7
|19
|3
|Vermont
|0
|15
|2
|2
|33
|69
|3
|20
|4
|Friday’s Games
UMass Lowell 3, Boston College 2
UMass 3, Providence 1
New Hampshire 6, Vermont 3
Maine 4, Northeastern 2
Merrimack 5, Boston U. 1
UMass Lowell 4, Merrimack 3
New Hampshire 2, Vermont 1
UMass 5, Providence 1
Boston College vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
UConn at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston College, 4:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 7 p.m.
UConn at Maine, 7 p.m.
Providence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Northeastern, 8 p.m.
