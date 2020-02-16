Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

February 16, 2020 11:18 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 12 6 0 24 65 39 19 8 1
UMass 11 6 2 24 55 37 18 9 2
Boston U. 9 5 5 23 60 48 12 9 8
UMass Lowell 9 6 4 22 46 48 15 9 5
Maine 10 8 2 22 47 52 16 10 4
Northeastern 10 7 1 21 58 47 17 8 3
Providence 9 8 3 21 65 55 15 9 6
UConn 9 8 2 20 54 62 12 13 4
New Hampshire 9 10 1 19 46 59 15 13 2
Merrimack 5 13 3 13 57 69 7 21 3
Vermont 0 16 3 3 36 73 3 21 5
Friday’s Games

Boston College 3, Merrimack 2

Boston U. 4, New Hampshire 1

Providence 1, Vermont 1

Northeastern 3, UMass Lowell 0

UConn 3, Maine 2

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 6, Merrimack 2

Boston U. 3, New Hampshire 1

Maine 1, UConn 0, OT

Providence 3, Vermont 2

Northeastern 2, UMass Lowell 1

Thursday’s Game

Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Vermont at Maine, 5 p.m.

UConn at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

