Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|12
|6
|0
|24
|65
|39
|19
|8
|1
|UMass
|11
|6
|2
|24
|55
|37
|18
|9
|2
|Boston U.
|9
|5
|5
|23
|60
|48
|12
|9
|8
|UMass Lowell
|9
|6
|4
|22
|46
|48
|15
|9
|5
|Maine
|10
|8
|2
|22
|47
|52
|16
|10
|4
|Northeastern
|10
|7
|1
|21
|58
|47
|17
|8
|3
|Providence
|9
|8
|3
|21
|65
|55
|15
|9
|6
|UConn
|9
|8
|2
|20
|54
|62
|12
|13
|4
|New Hampshire
|9
|10
|1
|19
|46
|59
|15
|13
|2
|Merrimack
|5
|13
|3
|13
|57
|69
|7
|21
|3
|Vermont
|0
|16
|3
|3
|36
|73
|3
|21
|5
|Thursday’s Game
Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 5 p.m.
UConn at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
