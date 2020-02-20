Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

February 20, 2020 9:46 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 13 6 0 26 68 41 20 8 1
UMass 11 6 2 24 55 37 18 9 2
Boston U. 9 5 5 23 60 48 12 9 8
UMass Lowell 9 6 4 22 46 48 15 9 5
Maine 10 8 2 22 47 52 16 10 4
Northeastern 10 8 1 21 60 50 17 9 3
Providence 9 8 3 21 65 55 15 9 6
UConn 9 8 2 20 54 62 12 13 4
New Hampshire 9 10 1 19 46 59 15 13 2
Merrimack 5 13 3 13 57 69 7 21 3
Vermont 0 16 3 3 36 73 3 21 5
Thursday’s Game

Boston College 3, Northeastern 2

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Maine, 5 p.m.

UConn at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

