Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|14
|6
|0
|28
|78
|42
|21
|8
|1
|UMass
|11
|7
|2
|24
|57
|40
|18
|10
|2
|UMass Lowell
|10
|6
|4
|22
|49
|50
|16
|9
|5
|Maine
|11
|8
|2
|24
|53
|53
|17
|10
|4
|Boston U.
|9
|6
|5
|23
|63
|52
|12
|10
|8
|UConn
|10
|8
|2
|22
|58
|65
|13
|13
|4
|Northeastern
|10
|9
|1
|21
|61
|60
|17
|10
|3
|Providence
|9
|9
|3
|21
|65
|57
|15
|10
|6
|New Hampshire
|9
|10
|1
|19
|46
|59
|15
|13
|2
|Merrimack
|6
|13
|3
|15
|59
|69
|8
|21
|3
|Vermont
|0
|17
|3
|3
|37
|79
|3
|22
|5
|Thursday’s Game
Boston College 3, Northeastern 2
Maine 6, Vermont 1
Merrimack 2, Providence 0
UMass Lowell 3, UMass 2
Vermont at Maine, 5 p.m.
UConn at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.