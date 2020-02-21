Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

February 21, 2020 10:55 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 14 6 0 28 78 42 21 8 1
UMass 11 7 2 24 57 40 18 10 2
UMass Lowell 10 6 4 22 49 50 16 9 5
Maine 11 8 2 24 53 53 17 10 4
Boston U. 9 6 5 23 63 52 12 10 8
UConn 10 8 2 22 58 65 13 13 4
Northeastern 10 9 1 21 61 60 17 10 3
Providence 9 9 3 21 65 57 15 10 6
New Hampshire 9 10 1 19 46 59 15 13 2
Merrimack 6 13 3 15 59 69 8 21 3
Vermont 0 17 3 3 37 79 3 22 5
Thursday’s Game

Boston College 3, Northeastern 2

Friday’s Games

Maine 6, Vermont 1

Merrimack 2, Providence 0

UMass Lowell 3, UMass 2

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Maine, 5 p.m.

UConn at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

