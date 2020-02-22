Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

February 22, 2020 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 14 6 0 28 78 42 21 8 1
UMass 12 7 2 26 62 43 19 10 2
Maine 11 8 3 25 53 53 17 10 5
UConn 11 8 2 24 64 66 14 13 4
UMass Lowell 10 7 4 24 52 55 16 10 5
Boston U. 9 7 5 23 64 58 12 11 8
Northeastern 10 9 1 21 61 60 17 10 3
Providence 9 10 3 21 67 60 15 11 6
New Hampshire 9 10 1 19 46 59 15 13 2
Merrimack 7 13 3 17 62 71 9 21 3
Vermont 0 17 4 4 37 79 3 22 6
Thursday’s Game

Boston College 3, Northeastern 2

Friday’s Games

Maine 6, Vermont 1

Merrimack 2, Providence 0

UMass Lowell 3, UMass 2

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Vermont 0, Maine 0, OT (tie)

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

UConn 6, Boston U. 1

Merrimack 3, Providence 2

UMass 5, UMass Lowell 3

Thursday, Feb. 27

Merrimack at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms