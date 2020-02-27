Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

February 27, 2020 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 15 6 0 30 84 43 22 8 1
UMass 12 7 2 26 62 43 19 10 2
Maine 11 8 3 25 53 53 17 10 5
UConn 11 8 2 24 64 66 14 13 4
UMass Lowell 10 7 4 24 52 55 16 10 5
Boston U. 9 7 5 23 64 58 12 11 8
Northeastern 10 9 1 21 61 60 17 10 3
Providence 9 10 3 21 67 60 15 11 6
New Hampshire 9 10 1 19 46 59 15 13 2
Merrimack 7 14 3 17 63 77 9 22 3
Vermont 0 17 4 4 37 79 3 22 6
Thursday’s Games

Boston College 6, Merrimack 1

Friday’s Games

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound