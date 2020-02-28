Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|15
|6
|0
|30
|84
|43
|22
|8
|1
|UConn
|12
|8
|2
|26
|67
|68
|15
|13
|4
|UMass
|12
|8
|2
|26
|64
|46
|19
|11
|2
|Maine
|11
|8
|3
|25
|53
|53
|17
|10
|5
|UMass Lowell
|10
|7
|5
|25
|54
|57
|16
|10
|6
|Boston U.
|9
|7
|5
|23
|64
|58
|12
|11
|8
|Northeastern
|10
|10
|1
|21
|63
|64
|17
|11
|3
|Providence
|9
|10
|3
|21
|67
|60
|15
|11
|6
|New Hampshire
|9
|10
|2
|20
|48
|61
|15
|13
|3
|Merrimack
|7
|14
|3
|17
|63
|77
|9
|22
|3
|Vermont
|1
|17
|4
|6
|41
|81
|4
|22
|6
|Thursday’s Games
Boston College 6, Merrimack 1
New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT (tie)
UConn 3, UMass 2
Vermont 4, Northeastern 2
Maine at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
