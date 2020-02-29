Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|16
|6
|0
|32
|88
|44
|23
|8
|1
|UMass
|13
|8
|2
|28
|68
|49
|20
|11
|2
|UMass Lowell
|11
|7
|5
|27
|57
|59
|17
|10
|6
|UConn
|12
|9
|2
|26
|70
|72
|15
|14
|4
|Maine
|11
|9
|3
|25
|55
|56
|17
|11
|5
|Boston U.
|9
|8
|5
|23
|65
|62
|12
|12
|8
|Providence
|10
|10
|3
|23
|70
|62
|16
|11
|6
|Northeastern
|10
|11
|1
|21
|64
|67
|17
|12
|3
|New Hampshire
|9
|11
|2
|20
|50
|64
|15
|14
|3
|Merrimack
|7
|14
|3
|17
|63
|77
|9
|22
|3
|Vermont
|2
|17
|4
|8
|44
|82
|5
|22
|6
|Thursday’s Games
Boston College 6, Merrimack 1
New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT (tie)
UConn 3, UMass 2
Vermont 4, Northeastern 2
Providence 3, Maine 2
UMass 4, UConn 3
UMass Lowell 3, New Hampshire 2
Boston College 4, Boston U. 1
Vermont 3, Northeastern 1
