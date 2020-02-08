Hofstra 75, Northeastern 71

NORTHEASTERN (11-13)

Brace 1-5 6-6 8, Roland 12-21 4-4 32, Walker 2-6 0-0 4, Boursiquot 1-3 0-1 2, Walters 4-12 0-0 9, Strong 6-8 1-2 14, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Eboigbodin 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 13-15 71.

HOFSTRA (18-7)

Kante 2-4 1-1 5, Buie 6-14 7-9 22, Coburn 1-3 2-2 5, Pemberton 4-15 2-2 12, Ray 5-14 11-14 22, Trueheart 3-3 1-1 7, Schutte 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 24-29 75.

Halftime_Northeastern 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 6-20 (Roland 4-10, Strong 1-2, Walters 1-2, Walker 0-2, Brace 0-4), Hofstra 7-22 (Buie 3-8, Pemberton 2-6, Coburn 1-3, Ray 1-5). Fouled Out_Walker, Coburn. Rebounds_Northeastern 33 (Walters 9), Hofstra 27 (Schutte 8). Assists_Northeastern 13 (Walters 4), Hofstra 10 (Buie, Ray 3). Total Fouls_Northeastern 25, Hofstra 18. A_3,835 (5,023).

