Hofstra 76, Coll. of Charleston 63

February 13, 2020 9:04 pm
 
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (15-11)

McManus 3-6 0-0 6, Smart 2-3 0-1 4, Galloway 3-10 0-0 8, Jasper 0-3 0-0 0, Riller 10-20 6-9 27, Miller 3-6 0-0 6, Tucker 4-4 0-0 9, Epps 1-2 0-0 3, Reddish 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 6-10 63.

HOFSTRA (19-7)

Kante 5-7 1-2 11, Buie 5-13 0-0 13, Coburn 3-6 0-0 8, Pemberton 10-14 6-6 28, Ray 5-10 4-4 14, Schutte 1-1 0-0 2, Trueheart 0-2 0-0 0, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 11-12 76.

Halftime_Hofstra 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 5-20 (Galloway 2-8, Epps 1-1, Tucker 1-1, Riller 1-6, McManus 0-1, Miller 0-1, Jasper 0-2), Hofstra 7-18 (Buie 3-7, Pemberton 2-3, Coburn 2-5, Trueheart 0-1, Ray 0-2). Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 22 (Smart, Galloway 4), Hofstra 33 (Kante 11). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 16 (Jasper 5), Hofstra 14 (Buie 6). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 14, Hofstra 14. A_2,502 (5,023).

