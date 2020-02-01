Listen Live Sports

Hofstra 83, William & Mary 60

February 1, 2020 5:53 pm
 
HOFSTRA (17-7)

Buie 9-15 0-0 22, Burgess 1-1 1-2 3, Coburn 6-12 2-2 19, Kante 6-6 1-3 13, Pemberton 6-10 3-3 16, Ray 4-12 1-2 10, Schutte 0-0 0-0 0, Silverio 0-1 0-0 0, Trueheart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 8-12 83.

WILLIAM & MARY (16-8)

Ayesa 3-5 0-0 9, Barnes 4-9 2-2 11, Blair 1-4 0-0 2, Hamilton 0-2 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 8-14 3-3 19, Loewe 1-4 1-2 4, Scott 2-8 0-0 6, Van Vliet 3-13 2-2 9. Totals 22-59 8-9 60.

Halftime_Hofstra 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 11-23 (Coburn 5-8, Buie 4-8, Pemberton 1-1, Ray 1-4, Silverio 0-1, Trueheart 0-1), William & Mary 8-21 (Ayesa 3-5, Scott 2-7, Barnes 1-2, Loewe 1-2, Van Vliet 1-4, Blair 0-1). Rebounds_Hofstra 26 (Kante 10), William & Mary 31 (Knight 16). Assists_Hofstra 14 (Buie 7), William & Mary 14 (Scott 5). Total Fouls_Hofstra 12, William & Mary 14.

