Hofstra 97, James Madison 81

February 29, 2020 6:36 pm
 
JAMES MADISON (9-20)

Jacobs 2-4 0-0 4, Wooden 4-7 0-0 8, Banks 4-6 0-0 12, Lewis 7-12 5-5 22, Parker 7-13 1-1 18, Christmas 5-8 6-8 16, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Dobbs 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-53 13-16 81.

HOFSTRA (23-8)

Kante 3-5 1-2 7, Buie 8-14 3-6 26, Klementowicz 0-1 0-0 0, Pemberton 11-17 8-9 35, Ray 4-7 1-2 12, Coburn 5-10 0-0 14, Trueheart 0-1 0-0 0, Silverio 0-3 0-0 0, Schutte 0-0 0-0 0, Burgess 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 32-59 13-19 97.

Halftime_Hofstra 61-33. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 10-23 (Banks 4-5, Parker 3-6, Lewis 3-7, Harvey 0-1, Jacobs 0-1, Wooden 0-1, Christmas 0-2), Hofstra 20-36 (Buie 7-11, Pemberton 5-7, Coburn 4-9, Ray 3-5, Burgess 1-1, Silverio 0-3). Rebounds_James Madison 29 (Lewis 7), Hofstra 21 (Kante 6). Assists_James Madison 18 (Banks 8), Hofstra 18 (Buie 9). Total Fouls_James Madison 15, Hofstra 14. A_3,843 (5,023).

