Hofstra looks for road win vs Delaware

Hofstra (21-7, 12-3) vs. Delaware (20-8, 10-5)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its fifth straight win over Delaware at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Delaware’s last win at home against the Pride came on Jan. 8, 2014.

STEPPING UP: Delaware’s Nate Darling has averaged 21.4 points while Justyn Mutts has put up 11.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Pride, Desure Buie has averaged 18.4 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals while Eli Pemberton has put up 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Buie has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. Buie has accounted for 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Hofstra has won its last three road games, scoring 83.3 points and allowing 65.7 points during those contests. Delaware has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78.6 points while giving up 70.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pride have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Blue Hens. Delaware has an assist on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Hofstra has assists on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Hofstra and Delaware are ranked at the top of the CAA in terms of scoring. The Pride are ranked first in the conference with 76.8 points per game while the Fightin’ Blue Hens are second with 74.9 per game.

