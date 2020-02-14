Hofstra looks to extend streak vs UNCW

UNC Wilmington (8-19, 3-11) vs. Hofstra (19-7, 10-3)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its sixth straight conference win against UNC Wilmington. Hofstra’s last CAA loss came against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 73-71 on Jan. 23. UNC Wilmington fell short in a 71-63 game at Northeastern in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hofstra’s Desure Buie has averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals while Eli Pemberton has put up 16 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while Mike Okauru has put up 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Buie has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 8-5 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: UNC Wilmington has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 77 points during those contests. Hofstra has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 76.6 points per game.

