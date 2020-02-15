Listen Live Sports

Holland lifts Radford over Campbell 73-60

February 15, 2020 7:18 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Devonnte Holland had 19 points and nine rebounds and Carlik Jones posted 18 points and six rebounds as Radford stretched its win streak to seven games, beating Campbell 73-60 on Saturday.

Holland shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Devine Eke had seven rebounds for Radford (17-9, 12-2 Big South Conference). Travis Fields Jr. added six assists.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 17 points for the Fighting Camels (13-14, 4-11). Messiah Thompson added 11 points. Cory Gensler had 10 points.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels this season. Radford defeated Campbell 68-63 on Jan. 11. Radford faces UNC-Asheville at home on Thursday. Campbell faces Charleston Southern on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

