Holy Cross looks to end streak vs Lehigh

Holy Cross (3-22, 2-10) vs. Lehigh (6-18, 3-9)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks to extend Holy Cross’s conference losing streak to six games. Holy Cross’ last Patriot League win came against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 96-95 on Jan. 22. Lehigh is coming off a 62-59 win over Lafayette in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen has averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 assists while Jeameril Wilson has put up 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Crusaders, Joe Pridgen has averaged 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Advertisement

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountain Hawks have scored 68.6 points per game against Patriot League opponents thus far, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Cohen has connected on 38 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Lehigh is 0-13 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 6-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

COMING UP SHORT: Holy Cross has dropped its last 12 road games, scoring 67.1 points and allowing 80.6 points during those contests. Lehigh has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 67.3 points while giving up 80.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross has scored 64.4 points and allowed 76.8 points over its last five games. Lehigh has averaged 60.8 points and given up 74.2 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.