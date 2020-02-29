Listen Live Sports

Hopkins leads Texas Southern past Alabama A&M 85-58

February 29, 2020 11:17 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Hopkins recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Texas Southern to an 85-58 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Tyrik Armstrong had 14 points for Texas Southern (14-14, 11-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Eden Ewing added 12 points and three blocks. John Jones had 10 points.

Texas Southern dominated the first half and led 40-12 at halftime. The Bulldogs’ 12 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Cameron Tucker had 10 points for the Bulldogs (7-19, 4-11). Evan Wiley added 10 points. Cameron Alford had 10 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama A&M 82-73 on Feb. 1. Texas Southern takes on Alabama State at home on Monday. Alabama A&M faces Prairie View on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

