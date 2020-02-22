Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hopkins’double-double lifts Texas Southern past MVSU 94-92

February 22, 2020 8:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Justin Hopkins had a career-high 24 points with 10 rebounds as Texas Southern edged Mississippi Valley State 94-92 on Saturday.

John Jones had 19 points and Tyrik Armstrong added 16 points and six rebounds for Texas Southern (13-13, 10-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Eden Ewing had 10 points. Hopkins made 9 of 11 shots.

Michael Green had 26 points for the Delta Devils (3-24, 2-12). Caleb Hunter added 21 points, six assists and five steals. Torico Simmons had 19 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils this season. Texas Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 80-67 on Jan. 25.

Advertisement

Texas Southern plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday. Mississippi Valley State plays Prairie View at home on Monday.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut