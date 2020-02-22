Listen Live Sports

Hot-shooting Central Arkansas clobbers Nicholls 84-65

February 22, 2020
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen scored a career-high 25 points and Hayden Koval added 21 as Central Arkansas clobbered second-place Nicholls 84-65 on Saturday, breaking the Governors’ four-game win streak.

The Bears (10-18, 9-8 Southland Conference) broke away with a 20-6 run over nearly nine minutes of the first half, holding Nicholls to 3-for-17 shooting, including 0-for-6 from deep. Bergersen scored seven of his 25 points during the run.

Nicholls (18-10, 12-5) was held to a season-low 18 points on 24% shooting in the first half while the Bears scored 41 — their largest halftime lead of the season. The loss drops Nicholls out of second place, landing a half-game behind Abilene Christian.

Dexter McClanahan had 20 points for the Colonels (18-10, 12-5), Warith Alatishe added 15. Andre Jones had 15 points and six assists.

Central Arkansas takes on Abilene Christian on the road next Saturday. Nicholls State plays Houston Baptist on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

