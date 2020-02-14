Listen Live Sports

Hot-shooting UC Davis beats UC Santa Barbara 84-75

February 14, 2020 12:13 am
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half as UC Davis rolled to an 84-75 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

UC Davis (11-15, 5-5 Big West Conference) has won three of its last four games. UC Santa Barbara (16-9, 5-5) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Damion Squire added 15 points for the Aggies, who shot 56% percent from the field. Stefan Gonzalez had 13 points, Rogers Printup 12 points and Caleb Fuller chipped in 10.

Max Heidegger scored 31 points and matched a career-high with eight 3-pointers for UC Santa Barbara. JaQuori McLaughlin added 14 points and Matt Freeman had 10.

UC Santa Barbara plays at Cal State Fullerton on Feb. 20. UC Davis host Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

