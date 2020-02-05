Listen Live Sports

Houston Baptist 79, SE Louisiana 76

February 5, 2020 10:34 pm
 
HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-17)

Stent 3-5 2-2 11, Gomes 0-0 0-0 0, Dalton 1-4 1-2 4, DuBose 4-6 1-3 10, Gates 7-11 0-0 19, Uloko 6-9 4-5 16, Murphy 2-6 1-2 6, Pierre 2-9 5-6 9, McKenzie 2-5 0-0 4, Iyeyemi 0-0 0-0 0, Thomasson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 14-20 79.

SE LOUISIANA (6-17)

Brewer 7-12 1-2 15, Diop 2-9 8-11 12, Gonzalez 7-16 1-2 19, Julien 5-15 1-2 13, Smith 1-10 1-2 3, Caldwell 2-5 0-0 4, Starwood 3-5 0-0 6, Kirby 1-1 0-0 2, Saunders 0-3 0-0 0, Butler 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-78 12-19 76.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 11-24 (Gates 5-9, Stent 3-4, Dalton 1-1, DuBose 1-3, Murphy 1-3, McKenzie 0-1, Pierre 0-3), SE Louisiana 6-24 (Gonzalez 4-10, Julien 2-4, Butler 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Brewer 0-2, Smith 0-5). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 41 (DuBose 14), SE Louisiana 39 (Brewer 9). Assists_Houston Baptist 14 (DuBose 7), SE Louisiana 11 (Julien 6). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 18, SE Louisiana 21. A_858 (7,500).

