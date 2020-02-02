Howard looks to end streak vs Coppin State

Coppin State (6-17, 2-6) vs. Howard (2-21, 0-8)

Burr Arena, Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks to extend Howard’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Howard’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 80-71 on March 14, 2019. Coppin State fell 77-68 at Delaware State in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have combined to account for 53 percent of Howard’s scoring this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Coppin State, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Bison have scored 74.5 points per game against MEAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Koby Thomas has connected on 22.2 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 55.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-20 this year when it scores 83 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 84.

COMING UP SHORT: Coppin State has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 62.8 points and allowing 79.1 points during those contests. Howard has lost its last eight home games, scoring an average of 73.6 points while giving up 85.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.4 times per game this season.

