Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Howard looks to end streak vs Coppin State

February 2, 2020 6:30 am
 
2 min read
      

Coppin State (6-17, 2-6) vs. Howard (2-21, 0-8)

Burr Arena, Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks to extend Howard’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Howard’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 80-71 on March 14, 2019. Coppin State fell 77-68 at Delaware State in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have combined to account for 53 percent of Howard’s scoring this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Coppin State, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

Advertisement

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Bison have scored 74.5 points per game against MEAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Koby Thomas has connected on 22.2 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 55.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-20 this year when it scores 83 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 84.

COMING UP SHORT: Coppin State has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 62.8 points and allowing 79.1 points during those contests. Howard has lost its last eight home games, scoring an average of 73.6 points while giving up 85.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.4 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy