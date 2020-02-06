Howard looks to end streak vs FAMU

Howard (2-22, 0-9) vs. Florida A&M (7-13, 5-4)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to extend Howard’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Howard’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 80-71 on March 14, 2019. Florida A&M is coming off a 73-67 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Howard’s Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Rattlers have scored 70.6 points per game against MEAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 28.2 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Rattlers are 0-8 when they score 60 points or fewer and 7-5 when they exceed 60 points. The Bison are 0-21 when they fail to score more than 83 points and 2-1 on the season, otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Howard has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66.3 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Florida A&M has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 70.3 points while giving up 61.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.5 times per game this season.

