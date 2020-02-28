Howard looks to end streak vs Norfolk State

Howard (2-26, 0-13) vs. Norfolk State (13-15, 9-4)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks to extend Howard’s conference losing streak to 15 games. Howard’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 80-71 on March 14, 2019. Norfolk State lost 78-55 to Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have collectively scored 42 percent of Norfolk State’s points this season. For Howard, Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Nate Garvey have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 66 percent of all Bison points over their last five.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 27.8 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.9 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Spartans are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 13-10 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Bison are 0-25 when they score 83 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 83.

TWO STREAKS: Howard has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 68.1 points and allowing 78.3 points during those contests. Norfolk State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: The Norfolk State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 22nd-highest rate in the country. The Howard offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

