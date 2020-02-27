Listen Live Sports

Howard scored 25, No. 15 Kentucky women beat Georgia 88-77

February 27, 2020 9:24 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard made 4 of 12 from 3-point range and scored 25 points help No. 15 Kentucky beat Georgia 88-77 on Thursday night.

Kentucky moved into a tie for third place in the SEC with one game remaining. The top four teams get a double-bye in the conference tournament.

KeKe McKinney’s 3-pointer with 3:37 left gave the Wildcats (21-6, 10-5) an 80-68 lead and they led by double digits the rest of the way.

Kentucky took the largest lead of the game at 43-27 on Jaida Roper’s pair of free throws near the midpoint of the second quarter. The Bulldogs (15-13, 6-9) cut the deficit to 67-62 on the first basket of the four quarter, but the Wildcats outscored Georgia 21-10 to match their largest lead before the Bulldogs closed the game on a 5-0 run.

Sabrina Haines had 15 points, Roper scored 14 and Ogechi Anyagaligbo added 10 for Kentucky.

Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 22 points. Maya Caldwell scored 18, Gabby Connally added 14 and Shaniya Jones had 10.

Georgia was 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

