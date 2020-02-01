Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Huitema has 5 goals and Canada downs Jamaica 9-0

February 1, 2020 8:54 pm
 
1 min read
      

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jordyn Huitema scored five goals and Canada earned a spot in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifying tournament with a 9-0 group-stage win over Jamaica on Saturday.

Janine Beckie added three goals for eighth-ranked Canada in the win.

Ashley Lawrence, Canada’s 2019 Player of the Year, had to be helped off the field at HEB Park in the 69th minute. The extent of her injury is not immediately known.

Mexico, which defeated Saint Kitts and Nevis 6-0 earlier in the day, also secured a spot in the semis. The eight-team tournament determines the region’s two berths in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Advertisement

Canada will play Mexico in the final group stage match Tuesday. The winner will likely avoid the top-ranked U.S. national team, playing in the other group, in the semifinals.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Canada coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller gave captain Christine Sinclair the day off. In the opening group match against Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sinclair scored two goals to pass retired U.S. star Abby Wambach for the international goals record.

Sinclair has 185 career goals for Canada, most internationally among men or women.

Huitema, who plays for Paris-Saint Germain, had goals in 10th, 55th, 62nd and 81st minutes, as well as stoppage time. Deanne Rose also had a goal for Canada.

Canada has won back-to-back bronze medals in the Olympics.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy