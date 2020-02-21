Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hume, Radebaugh ice N. Colorado’s 68-66 win over S. Utah

February 21, 2020 12:02 am
 
1 min read
      

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume hit a dagger 3-pointer with six seconds remaining and Jonah Radebaugh added an insurance free throw as Northern Colorado fended off Southern Utah 68-66 Thursday night.

Hume scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Radebaugh scored 19, grabbed 10 rebounds and made five assists as Northern Colorado (18-8, 11-4 Big Sky Conference) survived a Southern Utah comeback. The Thunderbirds trailed by 14 at the half but fought back into a 64-64 tie with 38 seconds to go.

John Knight III led Southern Utah (14-12, 7-8) with a career-high 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Andre Adams added 13 points.

Knight tied the game at 64 and, after Hume’s trey, brought Southern Utah as close as 67-66 with two seconds left. But Hume threw the inbounds pass nearly full-court to Radebaugh, who was fouled and made the final free throw.

Advertisement

The Bears, who have won three in a row, kept pace with Eastern Washington at second place in the Big Sky, both just a game behind Montana with five games remaining.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Southern Utah’s leading scorer Cameron Oluyitan (13.9 ppg) was held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting, 0-for-3 from distance.

Northern Colorado (18-8, 11-4) faces Idaho State on the road on Saturday. Southern Utah faces Weber State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up