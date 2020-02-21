Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Humphries leads at midpoint of bobsled world championships

February 21, 2020 11:46 am
 
1 min read
      

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. is the leader at the midway point of the women’s bobsled world championship, after posting the fastest time in each of Friday’s first two runs of the competition.

Humphries, with Lauren Gibbs pushing, finished her two runs in 1 minute, 52.80 seconds. That puts her two-tenths of a second ahead of the German sled driven by Kim Kalicki and pushed by Kira Lipperheide.

Another German sled, driven by Stephanie Schneider and pushed by Leonie Fiebig, is in third, about a half-second off Humphries’ time.

The final two runs are Saturday, when Humphries will look to finish off her third world championship and her first since 2013.

Advertisement

“There are still two more runs tomorrow and a lot can happen and change,” Humphries said. “I’m going to treat tomorrow like another race. I’ll debrief with the coaches to go over what worked and what didn’t, and we’ll come back tomorrow with our best.”

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

This is Humphries’ first season racing with the U.S. She came to the American team after spending the entirety of her career with Canada before sitting out last season, saying she was verbally and mentally abused to the point where she no longer felt safe.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up