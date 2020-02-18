Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes acquire Keane from Rangers for Gauthier

February 18, 2020 5:05 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Joey Keane from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Julian Gauthier.

The teams announced the deal Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Keane has 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 49 games at the American Hockey League level with Hartford this season, ranking him first among rookie AHL defensemen in goals. The 6-foot, 187-pound Keane was a third-round pick of the Rangers in the 2018 draft.

The 22-year-old Gauthier had appeared in five games with Carolina this season, making his NHL debut against the New York Islanders in October. The 6-4, 226-pound forward had 103 points (69 goals) in 184 career AHL games with Charlotte and helped the Checkers win the Calder Cup in 2019. He was a first-round pick by the Hurricanes in 2016.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

