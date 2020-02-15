Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes to host outdoor game at NC State in 2021

February 15, 2020 10:27 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes will host an outdoor hockey game at N.C. State’s Carter-Finely Stadium on Feb. 20, 2021, the NHL announced Saturday night.

Carolina’s opponent for the 12th NHL Stadium Series game is to be determined. It will be the 32nd NHL regular season outdoor game and first involving the Hurricanes.

“We’re proud to be the first NHL market in the Southeast to host an outdoor game,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make as many seats available as possible, because we know how high demand will be for this game, and the epic tailgate that will accompany it.”

The league announced next year’s Stadium Series game the same night as the Colorado Avalanche hosted the Los Angeles Kings in wintry weather at Air Force Academy’s football stadium.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

