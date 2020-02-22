Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes turn to Zamboni driver as emergency goalie

February 22, 2020 9:41 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night after both of their netminders left with injuries.

David Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies, served as the emergency goalie.

The 42-year-old Ayres was forced into action in Marlies gear and a Hurricanes jersey midway through the second period after Carolina’s James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were injured. The Hurricanes were leading 3-1 when Ayres took over.

Ayres, from Whitby, Ontario, has backed up both the Marlies, the Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League affiliate, and Charlotte Checkers of the AHL in the past.

Reimer started, but left just 6:10 into the first period with a lower-body injury after Toronto’s Zach Hyman shoved a Hurricanes defenseman on top of him in the crease.

Mrazek came in, but also had to leave after a collision with Leafs forward Kyle Clifford while attempting to play the puck near the face-off dot in Carolina’s zone in the second.

Both Hyman and Clifford were given penalties.

___

More AP NHL: https://.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

