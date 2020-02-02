Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Idaho looks to end streak vs Sac State

February 2, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Idaho (5-15, 1-8) vs. Sacramento State (11-8, 4-6)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to seven games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Portland State Vikings 72-61 on Jan. 2. Sacramento State lost 59-54 loss at home to Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 79 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 36.2 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 5-5 when scoring at least 65.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacramento State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Hornets are 5-8 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State defense has allowed only 56.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Hornets third among Division I teams. The Idaho offense has averaged 66.1 points through 20 games (ranked 269th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy