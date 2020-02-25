Listen Live Sports

Igbanu lifts Tulsa over Tulane 62-57

February 25, 2020
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Martins Igbanu had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Tulsa to a 62-57 win over Tulane on Tuesday night.

Jeriah Horne had 14 points for Tulsa (19-9, 11-4 American Athletic Conference). Lawson Korita added 12 points. Elijah Joiner had six rebounds.

Tulsa moved into a three-way tie with Cincinnati and No. 25 Houston atop the American Athletic Conference standings with each team having three regular-season games remaining. Cincinnati plays at Houston — the only remaining matchup between the three teams — on Sunday.

Tulane scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Teshaun Hightower had 19 points for the Green Wave (12-16, 4-12). K.J. Lawson added 10 points. Jordan Walker had 10 points.

The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. Tulsa defeated Tulane 67-54 on Jan. 18. Tulsa plays Central Florida at home on Saturday. Tulane takes on Memphis at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

