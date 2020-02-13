Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ighalo training away from Man U facilities as a precaution

February 13, 2020 4:49 am
 
< a min read
      

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New signing Odion Ighalo is training away from Manchester United’s facilities as a precaution because of the outbreak of a fast-spreading virus from China, the country where the striker previously played.

The Nigeria international, who joined United on Jan. 31 from Shanghai Shenhua, did not travel to Spain for the English club’s training camp during the Premier League’s midseason break. United feared restrictions in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus might affect his re-entry to England.

Ighalo has been building up his fitness away from United’s training center while the rest of the squad is away, even though the club recognizes the risk of him being exposed to the virus is statistically highly unlikely.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said this week Ighalo will travel with the United squad to London for the league match at Chelsea on Monday, and could make his debut.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created